South Africa: Being a Trustee At the Eskom Pension Fund Is a Lucrative Gig

The responsibilities of a trustee are reflected in regulatory scripture. It preaches as its first commandment to always honour the best interests of the fund's members. But South Africa's Pension Funds Act, penned in 1958, is a road to hell paved with good intentions.

The board of trustees at the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) earned an average of R6,6-million over the five financial years between 2016-2019. Fees paid to board members amounted to R8,8-million in 2019, up 35.5% from 2018, which makes 3.2% of the total administration costs on average in the latest period.

Fourteen members are on the EPPFs board of trustees, but seven members' appointments by the Eskom executive - as representatives of the employer - were stripped of their paying perks, following a reportable irregularity disclosed in the 2018 PWC audit report. The audit finding forced the CEO and principal officer at the time, Nophasika Lila,to reverse the previous years' allocations.

So, excluding them from the calculations, the average cost per paid board member for 2019 was approximately R834,000, or approximately R91,000 per meeting. This excludes travel, training and other expenses. In 2015 the equivalent cost was approximately R487,000, or R46,000 per meeting.

The PWC...