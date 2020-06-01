Sudan: PM Hamdok Laments 'Partisan Politics' in Sudan

31 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok claims that "partisan politics has been a major obstacle that faces the transitional government". The PM stated that the government has launched developmental projects to boost the economy in various parts of the country. He also announced that his government intends to reinforce diplomatic relations with the neighbouring and regional countries.

During a meeting with Sudanese newspapers, editors, and journalists on Thursday, Hamdok asserted that accountability is a core element of the constitutional document and a way forward to stability, justice, and freedom. He said that the decision regarding dismantling the 'deep state' and recovering misappropriated funds would continue because it is a national demand and helps in institutional reform.

'It is a mistake to correlate the completion of the structure of the government with a peace agreement' - Prime Minister Hamdok

Hamdok emphasised the necessity of supporting the national coalition that overthrew the deposed regime. He further complained about the complexity of Sudanese politics. He said that partisan politics has hindered the progress of the transitional government. "It is a mistake to correlate the completion of the structure of the government with a peace agreement," he said.

The PM expressed his admiration regarding the partnership between the civilians and the military that is currently ruling the country. "Despite some complications in the partnership, we have to work together," he added.

He stressed that it is important to include the Resistance Committees in the government structure because they played a significant role in the recent change that put an end to the Al Bashir's regime. He also pointed out that it is imperative to form the Legislative Council. "We should call it the National Assembly," he added.

New Economic plan

The PM told the chief editors that the government is planning to start developmental projects in gum Arabic production areas along the border with South Sudan and agricultural areas in Red Sea state. "We want a pure Sudanese economical vision that is similar to the situation and reality in Sudan so that we can address the ongoing economic crisis, but we are not relying on the World Bank policies or strategies," he said. He urged all political parties to support the new economic vision.

He said the new economic plan would address the issues of the banking system institutional reform, and taxation. He explained that the tax authority has lost most of the revenue because of tax exemptions for public and security companies. He stressed that there would be no more exemptions and all companies will be taxed.

The diplomatic relations

Hamdok said that Sudan's foreign policy is based on specific strategic pillars, and thus his government is seeking in this regard to create strategic relationships with South Sudan as a neighbouring country. Also, he stated the relationship between Sudan, Egypt, and Ethiopia would be based on mutual interests. He further described Sudan's relationship with Saudi Arabia and the UAE as a good one.

Hamdok added that because of the deposed regime's foreign policies Sudan has been a pariah in the international community. He clarified that despite progress in Sudan's foreign policy now, there would be no significant change unless Sudan has been removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

He explained that their previous request regarding the UN Peace Mission under chapter VI was based on assisting the transitional government to achieve its objective with respect to the issues concerning the peace process and development issues. He said the proposed mission would help Sudan in terms of covering the cost of the implementation of the potential peace agreement and addressing the issues of refugees and displaced people. He further added that the proposed mission would include the whole country rather than a specific region as before. He admitted that the issue of the peace mission requires further explanation for the public so that there will not be misleading information around it.

