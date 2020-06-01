South Africa: COVID-19 Cases Spike to 32 683, With 40 More Deaths Recorded

1 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has risen by 1 716 cases on Sunday bringing the total number of infections to 32 683.

In addition, 40 people succumbed to COVID-19 related disease, putting the death toll to 683 in the last 24 hours.

The Western Cape remains the hotspot with the highest number of cases at 21 382 in the country, followed by Gauteng with 4 003 cases and then Eastern Cape with 3 927.

KwaZulu-Natal has 2 545 cases, Limpopo 177, North West 175, Mpumalanga 121, Northern Cape 69, and six are unknown.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said they have conducted 725 125 tests and 16 809 recoveries to date.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.