South Africa: COVID-19 Cases Spike to 32 683, With 40 More Deaths Recorded

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has risen by 1 716 cases on Sunday bringing the total number of infections to 32 683.

In addition, 40 people succumbed to COVID-19 related disease, putting the death toll to 683 in the last 24 hours.

The Western Cape remains the hotspot with the highest number of cases at 21 382 in the country, followed by Gauteng with 4 003 cases and then Eastern Cape with 3 927.

KwaZulu-Natal has 2 545 cases, Limpopo 177, North West 175, Mpumalanga 121, Northern Cape 69, and six are unknown.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said they have conducted 725 125 tests and 16 809 recoveries to date.