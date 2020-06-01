Somalia: Woman On the Run After Stabbing a Senior Benadir Region Administration Official to Death

31 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A woman is on the run after stabbing her husband ,Senior Benadir Region Administration official to death in Dayniile district .

Resident said the woman stabbed the official identified as Abdulqadir Fooldibi before fleeing the scene following an argument.

The woman who allegedly armed herself with a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband in the stomach during the argument on Sunday.

The victim was attended to at Digfer hospital and later died of stab wounds allegedly inflicted on him by his wife.

The killing comes barely a month after a journalist was killed in Mogadishu when he tried to separate two people who were fighting.

