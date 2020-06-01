Somalia: Boy Shot, Woman Injured By Unknown Gunmen in Benadir

31 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A young man was shot dead and a woman wounded by unknown gunmen in Dharkenley district of Benadir region Sunday morning. According to eyewitnesses, the assailant shot dead the young man whose identity is yet to be confirmed on the head several times before he instantly died.

The injured woman is nursing at a nearby hospital in Maalim Noor of Dharkenlay district. The assailants escaped from the scene before the arrival of the police.

Police arrived at the area and started operation over the investigation and no one has been arrested. It's barely less than a week after renowned clan elder was shot dead with his guard in Mogadishu.

