Mauritius: Ministry of Health Targets Youngsters to Mark World No Tobacco Day

1 June 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Every year, on 31 May, the World Health Organization (WHO) and global partners celebrate World No Tobacco Day. This year following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Wellness will organise specific activities to mark the event.

The activities for this year are anti-tobacco messages from the youth in the form of an inter-college frescoes competition, social media campaigns through the Facebook page of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and sensitisation campaigns on TV.

In the same context, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation would launch an Info Clip Competition, in collaboration with VISA. The competition would focus on the theme chosen for this year, which is: Protecting Youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use.

The annual campaign is an opportunity to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure, and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form.

It also serves as a call to action, advocating for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption and engaging stakeholders across multiple sectors in the fight for tobacco control.

