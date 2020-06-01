Liberia: Civil Society Group Demands Ruling in Isaac Jackson V GOL Lingering Legal Battle

Monrovia — Ladies and gentlemen of the Press, my name is Joseph Bush Trinity, Executive Director of the Movement Against Violence and Impunity in Africa (MAVIA). MAVIA is human rights and non-violent Civil Society Organization established in Liberia and the United States of America since 2009, advocating for the rights to justice for all and ending IMPUNITY in Liberia, Africa and the world at large.

The Movement Against Violence and Impunity in Africa (MAVIA) is calling on the Supreme Court of Liberia to immediately release rulings into the case, Isaac Jackson versus Government of Liberia. This case is long overdue and stalled the effective running of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA) at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London, United Kingdom.

MAVIA believes the unnecessary delay of the Court to release final ruling into this particular matter is deliberate to punish Atty. Isaac W. Jackson and his family who are suffering in London. Since July 2018 Atty. Jackson took his case to the Supreme Court, there has been no ruling.

The delay in releasing decision into this particular matter questions the integrity and independence of the High Court. When cases are heard, there should be opinions rendered. Isaac wants to leave London to return home with his family, but he is stuck due to deliberate failure of the Court to hand down judgment in the matter.

You know Isaac Jackson represents Liberia at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London, United Kingdom. His diplomatic passport are ceased. He has not received a dime in benefits or salary from the Government of Liberia since October 2018. We have heard that "Justice delayed is justice denied", this is a legal maxim which means that if legal redress or equitable relief to an injured party is available, but not forthcoming in a timely fashion, it is effectively the same as having no remedy at all.

We know the Supreme Court was very effective and efficient in handing down rulings for several high profile and cases that are considered, example: The case involving Martin Kollie, former Director-General, National Lotteries Authority (NLA) versus The Government of the Republic of Liberia - in which the high court was fast to rule against the Government based on facts and substantive evidence in the case.

In similar manner, we are calling on the Honorable Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia to bring down judgment into the Isaac Jackson legal battle with the Government of Liberia.

Like so many of the rest of us, the Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia are working from home to protect themselves and others from the Coronavirus Disease or COVID-19.

Whilst we expect the delivering of opinions and rulings into cases before the High Court, we call on Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia to release opinions into the lingering legal battle between Amb. Isaac W. Jackson, embattled Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization and the Government of the Republic of Liberia.

We are not saying the justices should risk their lives in these challenging times with COVID-19 Pandemic, however, we believe delaying a case where arguments have been heard more than a year ago, with all the facts and evidence, any further delay tactics could mean the Court is compromised.

Already Liberia has lost her prominent position at the IMO by losing the Category C seat during the IMO Council Elections in December 2019, in London. This has placed Liberia in a downgrading position and tainted her image at such prestigious international organization.

With the IMO elections expected next year 2021, we believe the Supreme Court should do the honorable thing by rendering judgment into this case to further allow Isaac to know his fate to either return or continue on the job.

As the world's second largest Shipping Registry which comprises slightly over 4,400 oceangoing vessels with 170 million GRT (gross registered tons), Liberia has performed poorly at the IMO and further delaying a this case is evil.

Liberia being the second highest contributor to IMO's annual operational Budget cannot be without representation for little over 2 years now. This is not the rule of law and the Judiciary should be cognizant of her role in Liberia's striving democracy and do the right thing.