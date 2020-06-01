South Africa: COVID-19 Has Broken Our Country Even Further - Now It's Time to Heal the Land

1 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By James Blignaut

The way Covid-19 has been handled has not healed our country - it has broken it further. While it taught us the wonderful world of e-meetings and undercover trades, it has not brought us together. On the contrary, it has fragmented us even more, causing more polarisation, not less.

Change. Change is more certain to reach you and me long before either death or taxes, or being taxed to death, will do. Such change can happen incrementally, gradually, step-by-step. This kind of change is ever-present, yet hardly noticeable over the short term. Unrelenting, though, the pressure for grotesque change is building. Such grotesque change is called revolutionary change.

Revolutionary change is always violent (but can be bloodless), always a disruptor and implies rapid system-wide, and is irreversible. It happens when certain long-standing thresholds of either ecological, social, or financial (or a combination of all three) resistance have been crossed - when society-wide and ecological boundaries that existed for long are no more. It is as if the water has been pushing against the wall, causing a few cracks - incremental change - and then the wall breaks, causing revolutionary change to the dam infrastructure and everything in the wake of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.