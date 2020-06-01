South Africa: COVID-19 Has Broken Our Country Even Further - Now It's Time to Heal the Land

opinion

The way Covid-19 has been handled has not healed our country - it has broken it further. While it taught us the wonderful world of e-meetings and undercover trades, it has not brought us together. On the contrary, it has fragmented us even more, causing more polarisation, not less.

Change. Change is more certain to reach you and me long before either death or taxes, or being taxed to death, will do. Such change can happen incrementally, gradually, step-by-step. This kind of change is ever-present, yet hardly noticeable over the short term. Unrelenting, though, the pressure for grotesque change is building. Such grotesque change is called revolutionary change.

Revolutionary change is always violent (but can be bloodless), always a disruptor and implies rapid system-wide, and is irreversible. It happens when certain long-standing thresholds of either ecological, social, or financial (or a combination of all three) resistance have been crossed - when society-wide and ecological boundaries that existed for long are no more. It is as if the water has been pushing against the wall, causing a few cracks - incremental change - and then the wall breaks, causing revolutionary change to the dam infrastructure and everything in the wake of...