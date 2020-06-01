Somalia: Somali Army Denies Claims of Involvement in Mass Killing

31 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The commander-in-chief of Somali army Gen Odowaa Yusuf Rage has refuted claims that the country's military has involved in the recent killing of 8 health workers in Golgoley.

The SNA commander added that they have launched an investigation into the incident that sparked public outrage and internal condemnations.

The health workers have been abducted and killed in Gololey between May 27-28 by unknown gunmen who dumped the bodies on a street near the area.

Somali government and international partners have similarly condemned the gruesome murder which comes amid worsening insecurity in the road between Mogadishu and Bal'ad.

The SNA forces have been carrying out operations against Al-Shabaab in the small towns located on the outskirts of Bal'ad in the past few months to regain control from the group.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.