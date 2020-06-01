Somalia: Somali Army Denies Claims of Involvement in Mass Killing

The commander-in-chief of Somali army Gen Odowaa Yusuf Rage has refuted claims that the country's military has involved in the recent killing of 8 health workers in Golgoley.

The SNA commander added that they have launched an investigation into the incident that sparked public outrage and internal condemnations.

The health workers have been abducted and killed in Gololey between May 27-28 by unknown gunmen who dumped the bodies on a street near the area.

Somali government and international partners have similarly condemned the gruesome murder which comes amid worsening insecurity in the road between Mogadishu and Bal'ad.

The SNA forces have been carrying out operations against Al-Shabaab in the small towns located on the outskirts of Bal'ad in the past few months to regain control from the group.