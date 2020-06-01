Sudan: Official Figures - 262 COVID-19 Deaths in Sudan to Date

Khartoum / Darfur — Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health reported 279 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and 29 deaths on Sunday which brings the official total number in in the country to 4,800 cases, including 262 deaths and 1,272 recovered cases.

In Khartoum 179 new cases were recorded, in El Gezira 34, in El Gedaref 12, in North Darfur nine, Kassala three, and one case each in West Darfur, South Darfur, West Kordofan and Central Darfur.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported 175 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths. In a statement on Friday, the ministry of health confirmed that 67 people have recovered.

Darfur campaign

The Sawa Sawa (Together) initiative to confront the global pandemic continued its awareness-raising campaigns throughout Darfur. The initiative confirmed that they observed a severe shortage of health services in the camps for displaced people in Darfur.

Ayoub Salah, a member of the Sawa Sawa initiative, told Radio Dabanga that the initiative has covered 78 out of 154 camps for the displaced in Darfur. He said that their activities included awareness-raising among displaced people, training health workers in the camps, and building isolation wards.

He explained that the Sawa Sawa initiative depends solely on the community's efforts and the benevolent. "We have not received any aid from the authorities yet," he said. He pointed out that they have faced great difficulties because of the limited capacity they work with. He said they could not deliver some medical equipment they receive from donors abroad because of the difficulty to obtain movement permits from the authorities.

Ayoub reported that the health situation in the camps has deteriorated due to the acute shortage in health services and lack of awareness about the pandemic. Most of the camps are located far away from the cities and overcrowded specially in markets and prayers places as well as there is a lack of health centre in these camps.

He further explained that they have been planning to use schools as isolation wards.

Ayoub appealed to the High Committee for the Federal Health Emergency to assist them in terms of movement permits so that they can deliver medical equipment to the camps.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan.