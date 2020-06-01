Sudan: Minni Minawi Meets New Sudan Rebel Alliance Leaders

31 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba / Khartoum — The Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) that withdrew from the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance earlier this month, on Thursday submitted their position regarding the issues of national identity and secularism of state to the peace talks mediation team.

In a statement on Thursday, the movement's chief negotiator, Mohamed Abunomu said that they held a meeting with the mediation, in which they explain their position about the issues of national identity and secularism of the state. Abunomu described the meeting as a great step toward a comprehensive peace.

After the breakaway on May 18, Minni Minawi formed a new rebel alliance under the same name 'Sudan Revolutionary Front'. He claimed that the former coalition SRF ignored his constant demand for structural reform within SRF.

Abunmu further explained that the movement has a clear stance on the issues of Al Kanabi the seasonal labourers who dwell in the El Gezira Agricultural Project. "To address the issues of Al Kanabi, the movement proposed a consultation conference that includes all Al Kanabi people to discuss their concerns," he said.

The SRF breakaway faction confirmed that the leaders of the newly formed faction held a meeting, in which they decided to conduct organizational reviews to build a strong coalition.

In the meeting, they decided to form a committee that includes two people from each group headed by the chairman of the new Justice and Equality Movement, Mansour Arbab to review the documents of the Sudan Revolutionary Front and make some improvements.

The SRF breakaway faction confirmed that the Justice and Equality Movement led by Bakheet Abdelkarim (aka Dabajo) has joined the new alliance.

Radio Dabanga

