Sudan: Airport Closure Extended Until June.14

31 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Closure of Khartoum International Airport extended until June 14

Khartoum, May.31 (SUNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority, on Sunday, extended its decision for closing down Khartoum International Airport for international and domestic flights until June.14 in accordance with COVID-19 precautionary measures which issued earlier by the state.

The decision excluded the scheduled and additional cargo flights, humanitarian and technical assistance, the flights related to the companies operating in oil fields and evacuation of foreigners.

All the excluded flights are subjected to prior approval by the Civil Aviation Authority.

