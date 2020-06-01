Sudan: FM Calls for Dialogue to Address Border Clashes

31 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry, on Sunday, expressed deep concern over what it termed as" May.28 incident "along the Sudanese-Ethiopian borders, expressing condolence and deep sympathy with the families of the victims in the two countries.

The Sudanese Armed Forces, on Thursday, issued statement on the penetration of the Sudan International borders by Ethiopian Army- supported militia which killed Sudanese Commander and a number of civilians including children.

Statement issued by the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said Ethiopia works to contain the situation on the ground to avoid further tensions, calling on the two countries to work together, through the existing military mechanism, to address the circumstances surrounding the incident.

" The Ministry strongly believes that there is no honorable reason for the two countries to engage in hostility and calls for continued close cooperation between neighboring local and regional administrations to maintain peace and security in the border areas" the statement stressed.

The ministry pointed out that the incident" does not represent the strong relations linking the two countries, affirming that the best means to address such incidents is the diplomatic dialogue which based on the cordial relations and the peaceful co-existence between Sudan and Ethiopia.

