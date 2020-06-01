Sudan: Pharmacies Owners Strike Suspended

The Steering Committee of the Pharmacies' Owners of Khartoum State announced the suspension of their planned strike for one- week period, from today, Sunday, to Saturday,June.6..

Deputy Chairman of the Steering Committee of Pharmacies Owners of Khartoum State, Dr. Anas Al-Hussein told SUNA Forum, Sunday, that the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr. Omar Manis confirmed keenness to find solutions by directing the concerned authorities to address the drugs pricing issue.

He underlined that the minister expressed understanding to the issue and recognized their legitimate right to express their views.