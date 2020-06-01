South Africa: Locorruption Reloaded - We Reveal Gupta Kickback Contracts Worth R9 Billion

1 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stefaans Brümmer

Three years ago amaBhungane and its #GuptaLeaks partners revealed a kickback contract between the Guptas and a locomotive manufacturer contracted to Transnet. Now we publish details of eight more such contracts. These, and banking data, show how comprehensively the crime family pillaged SA's state rail company - in cahoots with two Chinese manufacturers that have since merged to form the world's biggest rail conglomerate. By Stefaans Brümmer for Amabhungane.

It is a sheaf of paper just 15mm thick. But the ink on its pages records kickbacks totalling R9-billion paid or pledged to the Guptas and their associates.

These pages and offshore banking data tell the story of how Transnet's ambitious plan a decade ago to renew its locomotive fleet was repurposed to extract loot systematically and on an unprecedented scale.

We publish these pages - eight kickback agreements, most of them made public for the first time - and an analysis of bank data to show that, by late 2016, Gupta front companies had received at least R3.7-billion, two fifths of the promised R9-billion.

After 2016 the bank data goes dark but the pillage likely continued.

The kickbacks were paid by two locomotive manufacturers now merged to form CRRC Corporation,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.