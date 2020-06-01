South Africa: Locorruption Reloaded - We Reveal Gupta Kickback Contracts Worth R9 Billion

analysis

Three years ago amaBhungane and its #GuptaLeaks partners revealed a kickback contract between the Guptas and a locomotive manufacturer contracted to Transnet. Now we publish details of eight more such contracts. These, and banking data, show how comprehensively the crime family pillaged SA's state rail company - in cahoots with two Chinese manufacturers that have since merged to form the world's biggest rail conglomerate. By Stefaans Brümmer for Amabhungane.

It is a sheaf of paper just 15mm thick. But the ink on its pages records kickbacks totalling R9-billion paid or pledged to the Guptas and their associates.

These pages and offshore banking data tell the story of how Transnet's ambitious plan a decade ago to renew its locomotive fleet was repurposed to extract loot systematically and on an unprecedented scale.

We publish these pages - eight kickback agreements, most of them made public for the first time - and an analysis of bank data to show that, by late 2016, Gupta front companies had received at least R3.7-billion, two fifths of the promised R9-billion.

After 2016 the bank data goes dark but the pillage likely continued.

The kickbacks were paid by two locomotive manufacturers now merged to form CRRC Corporation,...