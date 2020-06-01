Kenya: COVID-19 - 74 More Test Positive

31 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernardine Mutanu

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country has risen to 1,962 after 74 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Aman said that another 14 people were discharged from various hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 478.

The death toll also rose to 64 after one patient succumbed to the virus. He said 1,574 samples were tested. Cumulatively 78,536 samples have been tested.

Nairobi had the highest number of cases at 35, distributed across Lang’ata (19), Embakasi East (3) Embakasi Central (3) Dagoretti North (2), Westlands (2), and Dagoretti South (2), Kasarani, Kamukunji, Makadara and Starehe had one case each.

In Mombasa, the cases were 23 distributed across Mvita (11), Kisauni (4), Likoni (3), Nyali (3), Jomvu and Changamwe had one case each.

Other areas with reported cases included Busia (6), Kiambu (2) Kajiado (2) Kwale (2) Uasin Gishu (2) Kilifi (1) Laikipia (1) Taita Taveta (1).

Out of the reported cases, 55 were male and 19 were female aged between three years and 79.

Dr Aman, who said that smokers were more vulnerable to severe forms of coronavirus, added that slum areas remained areas of concern as the government intensifies the fight against the virus.

"Kibra is showing an increasing number of positives and we are actively following up on these positive cases,”  he said.

