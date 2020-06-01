South Sudan: UN Security Council Extends Arms Embargo to May 2021

The UN Security Council on Friday approved a resolution extending an arms embargo and sanctions against South Sudan for one year.

The resolution extends the arms embargo and the targeted sanctions to May 31, 2021, but authorises a mid-term review of the measures by December 15, 2020.

The Council first slapped an arms embargo on South Sudan in 2018 and subsequently renewed it in 2019 to prevent a continuation of civil war.

The arms embargo empowers all UN member states to prevent arms and related equipment--including weapons and ammunition, military vehicles and equipment, paramilitary equipment, and any spare parts--from entering South Sudan.

In a video conference meeting on Friday, the Council adopted resolution 2521 (2020) by a vote of 12 in favour and none against the resolution. China, Russia, and South Africa abstained from the vote.

The resolution expresses the Council's readiness to consider adjusting the sanctions, "including through modifying, suspending, lifting or strengthening measures to respond to the situation."

The resolution welcomed South Sudan's peace process, including the formation of a transitional unity government. But it also expressed deep concern at the continued fighting in the country, and condemned violations of the peace deal and the cessation of hostilities agreement.