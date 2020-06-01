South Sudan: UN Security Council Extends Arms Embargo to May 2021

31 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

The UN Security Council on Friday approved a resolution extending an arms embargo and sanctions against South Sudan for one year.

The resolution extends the arms embargo and the targeted sanctions to May 31, 2021, but authorises a mid-term review of the measures by December 15, 2020.

The Council first slapped an arms embargo on South Sudan in 2018 and subsequently renewed it in 2019 to prevent a continuation of civil war.

The arms embargo empowers all UN member states to prevent arms and related equipment--including weapons and ammunition, military vehicles and equipment, paramilitary equipment, and any spare parts--from entering South Sudan.

In a video conference meeting on Friday, the Council adopted resolution 2521 (2020) by a vote of 12 in favour and none against the resolution. China, Russia, and South Africa abstained from the vote.

The resolution expresses the Council's readiness to consider adjusting the sanctions, "including through modifying, suspending, lifting or strengthening measures to respond to the situation."

The resolution welcomed South Sudan's peace process, including the formation of a transitional unity government. But it also expressed deep concern at the continued fighting in the country, and condemned violations of the peace deal and the cessation of hostilities agreement.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.