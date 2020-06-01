Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance MPs to Rope in Voters in Bid to Fight Expulsion

1 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Sacked MDC Alliance MPs are planning to rope in voters in a pending class-action suit against parliament.

The four senior party officials have also vowed to fight their controversial recall as individuals after the High Court ruled Friday their party had no locus standi to fight their cause.

National Assembly speaker, Jacob Mudenda last month expelled MPs, Thabitha Khumalo, Charlton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami and Lillian Timveos as sitting legislators at the behest of reinstated MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.

Their shock expulsion was a culmination of a drawn-out leadership feud pitting embattled MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and one-time co-VP Thokozani Khupe.

Khupe was granted interim leadership of the feuding opposition in a Supreme Court ruling which left Chamisa and his MDC at the mercy of party rivals.

With threats of more expulsions still looming, MDC Alliance recently took the Khupe led group to the High Court seeking to bar its rivals from recalling more of its elected officials.

Presiding judge Tawanda Chitapi ruled the MDC Alliance did not exist as a party but was a coalition of like-minded parties.

Justice Chitapi further ruled MDC Alliance had no legal grounds to bring any action on behalf of the MPs who could bring their case individually if they so wished.

Khumalo told NewZimbabwe.com weekend they were prepared to go down fighting.

"Right now, we are busy consulting with our lawyers and voters who voted us in parliament," said the aggressive politician.

"The voters are very clear that they will not accept the imposition of leaders which they rejected at the polls.

"Before even we talk about other options, we have a buffet of options legally and politically. It is very difficult to destroy a people's project."

An MDC Alliance top official who preferred not to be named as he is not permitted to speak on behalf of MDC also said the party has been left with only two legal routes.

"We are trying to exhaust all the legal routes before we embark on our next move which will be political of course.

"We are working on the modalities of mounting a collective challenge for all the affected legislators.

"In Bulawayo, I know cheated voters are already organising a class action lawsuit against parliament and the Khupe group," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.