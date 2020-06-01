Nigeria: Gunmen Kill District Head in Katsina

1 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The District Head of Yantumaki in Danmusa Local government area of Katsina State, Abubakar Atiku Maidabino, has been shot and killed at his palace Monday morning by unknown gunmen.

Local sources said the gunmen, who rode on motorcycles, attacked the palace at about 12 midnight, shooting sporadically and scaring off the villagers.

The gunmen later went inside the palace killing the district head on the spot and injuring one of his watchmen in the process.

The funeral rite of the deceased is scheduled for 11am at his palace.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the attack and the killing of the district head.

This latest killing is coming a day after the chairman of APC in neighbouring Batsari local government, Abdulhamid Sani, was similarly killed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

