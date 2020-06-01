South Africa: R1.2 Million in Foreign Currency Forfeited to the State

press release

The South Gauteng High Court has granted the Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) a R1.2 million forfeiture order against Abdul Qadir Yousuf (47).

The order was issued last week Wednesday, 27 May 2020 after Yousuf was arrested in February 2019 at OR Tambo International Airport check-in point by Customs authorities' en-route to Dubai. Upon searching his luggage, authorities discovered USD 68 468 and Euros 1500 in a secret compartment.

He was immediately arrested and charged for contravening the Customs and Excise Act as well as money laundering. He was found guilty and sentenced to two years imprisonment or a R15 000 fine by the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court in November last year in line with the provisions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).