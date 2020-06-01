Nigeria: We're Not Behind Fraud in NDDC - Senate

1 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Senate has dismissed as "baseless" and "unsubstantiated", the allegations that the National Assembly was behind the fraud in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The Senate's spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, in a statement on Sunday, challenged the NDDC to report the lawmakers to the anti-corruption agencies if it had facts to substantiate its claims.

I have no contract with NDDC - Reps committee chair

National Assembly wants to scuttle our forensic audit - NDDC

The National Assembly is currently investigating the commission's Interim Management Committee over allegations of financial impropriety to the tune of N40bn.

The commission's Acting Managing Director, Kemebradikumo Pondei, and the Executive Director, Project, Cairo Ojougboh, had, last week, among other allegations, accused the National Assembly of padding the budget of NDDC.

