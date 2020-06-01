Togo: Agboyibo Leaves the Political Scene

30 May 2020
Togonews (Lomé)

One of Togolese political veterans, Yawovi Agboyibo, president of the Action Committee for Renewal (CAR), died in France on Saturday at the age of 77.

Mr. Agboyibo served as Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007.

