Sudan: Wali of Gezira Recovered From COVID-19

Medani — "The Wali (governor) of Gezira State, Maj-General, Ahmed Hannan Sober has recovered from COVID-19 and assumed office, Saturday" The Secretariat General of Gezira State Government said in statement it issued, Sunday.

The statement affirmed that the doctor who follows up the case confirmed the recovery of General, Sober from the pandemic.

The Secretariat appreciated the great efforts being exerted by the Ministry of Health and the health cadres (The White Army) to curb the Coronavirus pandemic and the provision of health care for the infected people in the different isolation centers , as well as, raising the awareness on social distancing to prevent the outbreak of the disease.