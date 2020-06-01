Sudan: Health - Registration of New 279 COVID-19 Infections, 29 Fatalities and 457 Recovered Cases

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of new 279 COVID-19 infections, in addition to 29 fatalities and 457 recovered cases bringing the total number of the infections since the start iof the pandemic to 4800 cases including 262 fatalities and 1272 recovered cases.

According to the ministry's Epidemiological Report for, Thursday.28 and Friday.29- 5-2020 the new cases are registered as Follows:

Khartoum State, 179 cases, Gezira, 34, Gadarif, 12, Sennar, 10, South Darfur, 1, Kassala, 3, West Darfur, 1,White Nile, 10, North Darfur, 9, West Kordofan, 1 and Central Darfur one case.