Sudan: Health - Registration of New 279 COVID-19 Infections, 29 Fatalities and 457 Recovered Cases

31 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of new 279 COVID-19 infections, in addition to 29 fatalities and 457 recovered cases bringing the total number of the infections since the start iof the pandemic to 4800 cases including 262 fatalities and 1272 recovered cases.

According to the ministry's Epidemiological Report for, Thursday.28 and Friday.29- 5-2020 the new cases are registered as Follows:

Khartoum State, 179 cases, Gezira, 34, Gadarif, 12, Sennar, 10, South Darfur, 1, Kassala, 3, West Darfur, 1,White Nile, 10, North Darfur, 9, West Kordofan, 1 and Central Darfur one case.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.