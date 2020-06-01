Somalia: UN Security Council Extends Mandates of Missions in Somalia, Iraq, Darfur

The Security Council on Friday adopted resolutions to renew the mandates of peacekeeping or political missions in Somalia, Iraq and Sudan's Darfur, and to extend sanctions against South Sudan.

Resolution 2520 authorizes African Union member states to maintain, till Feb. 28, 2021, the current level of 19,626 uniformed personnel, including a minimum of 1,040 police personnel, for the African Union Mission in Somalia, to support security preparations for elections due at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, and to conduct tasks in line with an updated Somali-led transition plan and the handover of security to Somali security forces.

Resolution 2521 decides to renew for a year, till May 31, 2021, an arms embargo on South Sudan, and a travel ban and asset freeze against individuals. The Security Council decides to carry out a midterm review of the measures no later than Dec. 15, 2020, and expresses its readiness to consider adjusting the measures to respond to the situation.

Resolution 2522 decides to extend the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq till May 31, 2021.

Resolution 2523 decides that the United Nations-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) shall maintain its current troop and police ceilings till June 3, 2020, and that during this period UNAMID shall maintain all team sites for mandate implementation.

The Security Council expresses its intention to decide by June 3, 2020, courses of action regarding the responsible drawdown and exit of UNAMID, and further expresses its intention to adopt a new resolution at the same time, establishing a follow-on presence to UNAMID.