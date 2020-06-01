Sudan: Government Ratifies Act On Protection of Medical Personnel

30 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The government ratified on Saturday the Act on Protection of Medical Personnel, which was demanded by the employees in the medical and health sector, after a number of doctors and cadres in the medical and health field were subjected to inconveniences and assaults while performing their work.

At the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toam, announced that the Transitional Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers have approved the Act on Protection of Health Personnel, which was signed by the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan.

The minister has described ratification of the law as a major gain in the struggle of the doctors in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

