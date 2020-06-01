Somalia: Kenyan Teachers Evacuated From Somalia Over Covid19

30 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Kenyan government has facilitated the evacuation of 120 Kenyan teachers who were stranded in Somalia amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The teachers landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) aboard a Daallo Airlines flight on Thursday evening from Garowe area in Somalia.

Most of the evacuated teachers worked in Yamays, Dawaad, and Rasasyr international schools in Galkayo, Garowe, and Bosaso.

The 120 returnees include 53 teachers who were stuck in Garowe after their employer confiscated their passports.

Last week, a Kenyan teacher in Garowe narrated how he and his compatriots were suffering after their employer Ahmed Ali, who owns several private schools in Garowe and other places in Somalia, withheld their salary and confiscated their passports.

"I am a teacher working under a private school owned by Dr. Ahmed Ali. I am in Garowe town in Somalia among other over 40 teachers, our contract ended though we were never paid one month's salary despite having worked for it," he said.

It took the intervention of Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia Lucas Tumbo for Ali to return the passports to the Kenyan teachers.

The teachers have been quarantined at the Kenya Medical Training (KMTC) College in Nairobi.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.