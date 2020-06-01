Nigeria: Obaseki Orders Investigation of Uniben Student, Uwaila's Death

Benin City — Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a 100 level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, Miss Vera Uwaila, who died from injuries sustained after she was gang-raped and hit with a fire extinguisher in her church last Wednesday.

It was gathered that the 22-years-old undergraduate was attacked and beaten to a pulp at the Ikpoba Hill branch of Redeemed Church God, in Benin, Edo State, where she had gone to read.

The assailants, it was further gathered, left her for dead, but she was later rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where she reportedly died Saturday.

Vanguard gathered that on the fateful day, the church security officer had gone to collect keys to the church from its keeper when he was told that there was someone already in the church.

He reportedly got to the church only to find the girl in a pool of blood with the blood-stained fire extinguisher near her.

It was gathered that after careful observation, it was noticed that she moved her hand and was rushed to the hospital where she was said to have faintly explained what happened to her in the course of treating her before she died.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, has not responded to repeated calls put across to his line.

But the management of the University of Benin has confirmed the death through a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, who noted that losing a child at this time compounds the hardship brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said Governor Obaseki has mandated the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other relevant security agencies to fish out the culprits, who perpetrated the dastardly act and bring them to justice.

"The governor is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. We have been in consultation with the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and have mandated thorough investigation of the matter to ensure that those who are responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice."

He added that the state government would ensure that the full weight of the law run its course and that the Violence Against Persons (VAP) Law and other such laws related to rape and sexual abuse are exploited to get justice for the deceased.