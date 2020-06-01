Western Sahara: President of Republic Chairs Meeting of Permanent Office of National Secretariat

31 May 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shaheed El-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Permanent Office of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front, dedicated to examining the latest developments in the national cause on various levels, in addition to reviewing and evaluating programs of action.

The meeting was held in exceptional circumstances that the world and the national cause are experiencing as a result of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Covid-19, pandemic.

In his opening speech, the President of the Republic congratulated the Sahrawi people for the success they have achieved in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic thanks to the application of the safety measures put forward, calling for everyone to adhere to the procedures and to take more precautions.

The President of the Republic recalled the virtues of the late martyr President Mohamed Abdelaziz, praising his qualities and patriotism, on the fourth anniversary of his passing on May 31, which coincides with the holding of this meeting.

