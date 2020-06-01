Malawi: Ntchisi DC Cleared of Wrongdoing - Jimusole Pleased

1 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pauline Kaude

Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre (MHRRC) has cleared Ntchisi district commissioner (DC) Peter Jimusole of any wrongdoing following a probe into developments that led to demonstrations against him.

A group calling itself citizens of Ntchisi on April 29 this year conducted a peaceful march to the district council offices where they presented a petition demanding the removal of the DC over what they described as maladministration in the way he runs the council's operations.

This prompted the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to send the DC on a 14-day leave pending investigations.

MHRRC consultant Desmond Kaunda said the findings were made in consultations with members of Parliament, chiefs, councillors, some members of staff at the council secretariat and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Principal Secretary.

Presenting the findings to stakeholders, he cited a number of factors such as politicisation of council business, resistance to change and poor communication between the DC's office and other stakeholders as factors that led to the misunderstandings.

Reads the statement in part: "Betrayal of people's trust and confidence, frequent transfers of DCs, delays in procurement processes, outdated/expired development planning documents as well as limited devolution of functions led to the misunderstandings."

MHRRC executive director Emma Kaliya justified her organisations' interest to conduct the study, saying it is implementing Enhancing Citizen Voice and Action in Development and Governance Process Project in the district financed by the Danish Church Aid.

"We want to see Ntchisi move forward in terms of service delivery," she said.

Jimusole said he was pleased that the findings have cleared him of any wrongdoing and recommended further independent investigations so that people know the truth.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.