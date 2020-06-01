Angola: Two People Die After Trying to Chop Up Elephant

Luanda — Two people were killed Saturday in the Beira Alta Zone, Cuanza Norte province, when they were chopping up an adult elephant.

The two victims were killed after the crowd began to chop up the animal, which was killed in the aftermath of a truck crash.

This resulted in serious injuries to both occupants of the truck, as noted by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment.

The accident occurred between the towns of Maria Teresa and Golungo Alto, well known for its high density of forest elephant populations (Loxodonta cyclotis).

The note does not clarify the real circumstances of the crash between the truck and the elephant, nor how the two people were run over in the confusion.

According to the ministerial department, part of the dead animal was recovered for incineration for health reasons, while its prey was recovered whole.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment, in partnership with local authorities, is developing a research project on the distribution and population density of forest elephants in Cuanza Norte province, to identify measures to prevent and mitigate this man-animal conflict.