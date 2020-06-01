Angola: COVID-19 - Two More Positive Cases Detected

Luanda — Two more positive cases of covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 86, Angop has learned.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was delivering his daily covid-19 update briefing, the new cases involving two Angolans were recorded in Luanda.

Angola is thus with four deaths, 18 recoveries and 64 active patients, one in need of special care. Two children of one and two months of age are included among those infected.

The health authorities have 455 suspected cases under surveillance and 1.140 contacts under watch. 1.044 people are in institutional quarantine.