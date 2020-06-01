Angola: COVID-19 - 33 More Tons of Biosafety Materials Arrive in Luanda

1 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 33 more tons of biosafety materials were unloaded on Sunday in Luanda, comprising ventilators for intense care patients.

The batch includes N95 face masks, individual protection attires, hospital beds, gloves and other usable materials, and are part of 380 tons of biosafety materials purchased by Angola from China, Angop learned.

Speaking at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport on arrival of the biosafety materials, the secretary of State for Hospitals, Leonardo Inocêncio, said more than 250 of the 380 tons have until now arrived in Angola from China.

According to the official, Angola is now equipped with a substantial volume of biosafety materials being currently deployed in the country's 18 provinces to help fight the covid-19 pandemic.

