Angola: MPLA Mourns Isalino Mendes' Death

Luanda — The Political Bureau of the MPLA Central Committee regretted Sunday the death, by illness, of the former governor of the province of Bego, Isalino Mendes, occurred Friday in Luanda.

In a message of condolence, to which Angop had access, MPLA says it bows to the memory of the deceased and addresses to the family and friends of Isalino Mendes the most heartfelt condolences.

Isalino Mendes was born in Calomboloca village, municipality of Icolo e Bengo, Luanda province, on March 15, 1947, and had committed militancy in MPLA, having performed several functions and defended with ideological sense and mission spirit, according to the condolence note.

The political trajectory of Isalino Mendes began in the city of Lubango, in 1974, having participated in the implantation of MPLA in Huíla. He belonged to the trade union commission and the party cell in the National Bank of Angola.

He was a member of the Political Bureau of the MPLA Central Committee, first secretary of the party in Bengo and second secretary of the provincial committee of Luanda, among other party positions.

At government level, Isalino Mendes served as Minister of Industry from 1992 to 1996 and Governor of Bengo Province from 1996 to 2004.