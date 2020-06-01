Angola: MPLA Mourns Isalino Mendes' Death

1 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Political Bureau of the MPLA Central Committee regretted Sunday the death, by illness, of the former governor of the province of Bego, Isalino Mendes, occurred Friday in Luanda.

In a message of condolence, to which Angop had access, MPLA says it bows to the memory of the deceased and addresses to the family and friends of Isalino Mendes the most heartfelt condolences.

Isalino Mendes was born in Calomboloca village, municipality of Icolo e Bengo, Luanda province, on March 15, 1947, and had committed militancy in MPLA, having performed several functions and defended with ideological sense and mission spirit, according to the condolence note.

The political trajectory of Isalino Mendes began in the city of Lubango, in 1974, having participated in the implantation of MPLA in Huíla. He belonged to the trade union commission and the party cell in the National Bank of Angola.

He was a member of the Political Bureau of the MPLA Central Committee, first secretary of the party in Bengo and second secretary of the provincial committee of Luanda, among other party positions.

At government level, Isalino Mendes served as Minister of Industry from 1992 to 1996 and Governor of Bengo Province from 1996 to 2004.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.