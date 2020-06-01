Algeria: COVID-19 - Algeria Puts Field Hospital At Disposal of Sahrawi People

Shaheed Al-Hafed — The Algerian authorities have placed a field hospital at the disposal of the Sahrawi people in the Sahrawi refugee camps, as part of support and solidarity and strengthening of ties the brotherly Algerian and Sahrawi peoples, especially in light of the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The Military field hospital is equipped with all necessary medical facilities, including includes a special section for the follow-up on patients of Coronavirus "Covid 19".

On 30 April, Algeria sent to the Sahrawi people humanitarian aids composed of food products and medicines by military aircrafts from Boufarik Airbase (1st Military Region).