Kenya: 36 Contacts Quarantined in Kisii as 34-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive for COVID-19

30 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — At least thirty-six contact persons have been quarantined in Kisii after a woman, 34, who recently returned from Mombasa's Nyali estate tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old is said to be a resident of Nyachogochogo area in Nyamache, Bobasi Constituency.

Authorities are yet to reveal how the woman managed to leave Mombasa and travel through Nairobi despite both cities being under a containment order restricting movement in and out of their respective borders.

Health officials Saturday said the patient had been isolated at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kisii Campus containment and treatment centre after she was picked up from her home by a surveillance team.

The officials said the patient had travelled from Nyali on May 19.

The contact persons picked up by surveillance teams were also quarantined at the KMTC facility.

Bobasi has so far recorded two COVID-19 cases; the first having been traced to Gionseri also in Nyamache was a hotel staffer working in Tanzania sneaked back to his home.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae said the man had traveled through the Namanga border and was believed to have travelled in a cargo a truck to Kisii before health surveillance teams picked him up and placed in a quarantine facility.

Governor Ongwae said the county government has scaled up surveillance efforts to reduce the spread of the disease in the region.

He appealed to the national government to tighten up security in the traffic checkpoints to stop movements of people from the virus hotspots.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.