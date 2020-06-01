Kenya: 36 Contacts Quarantined in Kisii as 34-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kisii — At least thirty-six contact persons have been quarantined in Kisii after a woman, 34, who recently returned from Mombasa's Nyali estate tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old is said to be a resident of Nyachogochogo area in Nyamache, Bobasi Constituency.

Authorities are yet to reveal how the woman managed to leave Mombasa and travel through Nairobi despite both cities being under a containment order restricting movement in and out of their respective borders.

Health officials Saturday said the patient had been isolated at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kisii Campus containment and treatment centre after she was picked up from her home by a surveillance team.

The officials said the patient had travelled from Nyali on May 19.

The contact persons picked up by surveillance teams were also quarantined at the KMTC facility.

Bobasi has so far recorded two COVID-19 cases; the first having been traced to Gionseri also in Nyamache was a hotel staffer working in Tanzania sneaked back to his home.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae said the man had traveled through the Namanga border and was believed to have travelled in a cargo a truck to Kisii before health surveillance teams picked him up and placed in a quarantine facility.

Governor Ongwae said the county government has scaled up surveillance efforts to reduce the spread of the disease in the region.

He appealed to the national government to tighten up security in the traffic checkpoints to stop movements of people from the virus hotspots.