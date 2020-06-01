Nigeria: COVID-19 - Lagos Carries Out Assessment of 329 Primary Health Centres

To meet up the healthcare needs of Lagosians in the face of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State Government has carried out a comprehensive assessment of 329 Primary Health Care centres in the State.

Disclosing this during a Ministerial press briefing to commemorate Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration's first year in office, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi noted that the assessment focused on the level of functionality and geographical positioning system of the PHCs to identify gaps for service improvement efforts.

Abayomi explained that the comprehensive assessment was carried out in collaboration with two non-governmental organization; Health Assist and PharmAccess Foundation to improve the quality of service delivery at Primary Healthcare Centers across the State.

Abayomi noted that with the assessment, the key areas of the focus of PHC revitalization will include Infrastructural Upgrade, Data Management, Operational Cost, Power Supply, Water Supply, Drug Supply, Sewage Management, Staffing, Immunization Programmes, Bridging the Communication gap between the Ministry of Health, Local Government and Primary Healthcare Board, Facility Management and Monitoring,

Financing Mechanism, Insurance Scheme amongst others. He added that these are issues that have constituted a challenge for the third tier of health care delivery which must be addressed.

"We are not unmindful of the challenges facing Primary Health Care System, this is the reason why we embarked on the assessment exercise as part of our plan to effect major and lasting transformations that will make access to healthcare facilities at the grassroots hitch-free".

"Equipped with the knowledge of identified gaps, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the last one year embarked on the construction and renovation of 39 primary healthcare centres across all 57 local government and local council development areas to bridge the gaps; 23 of these PHCs are completed and ready for commissioning while others are at various stages of completion", he said.

He added that the administration has constructed and delivered five Medical Portacabins to five PHCs as part of its infrastructural upgrade drive for improved service delivery.

The Commissioner who also highlighted achievements recorded in other tiers of health service delivery noted that the increased investment in the health sector in the last one year covering infrastructure, human resource for health, disease control, use of technology and innovation, coupled with the implementation of the Lagos State Health Scheme affirms the commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration to the attainment of the universal health coverage.