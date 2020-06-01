Nigeria: 7 Imported Locomotives Arrive Abuja Rail Station

Seven locomotives, expected to boost rail operations for the Abuja Kaduna rail services, arrived Abuja on Sunday.

Five of them, conveyed by a specially designed truck first arrived and were stationed at Tungan-Maje, a village near Zuba, Abuja.

Nigerian Railways shuts train services nationwide

Railway electronic ticketing solutions get ICRC nod

Two others that left Lagos would be taken to the Idu Railway Station in Abuja today (Monday).

Our reporter, who visited the village Sunday evening, sighted three of the locomotives opposite Muhammadu Buhari Military Cantonment, Tungan-Maje, along the Zuba-Gwagwalada Highway, while the two others were parked near a pedestrian bridge at the village.

The trucks are indicated to be owned by Saima Nigeria Limited.

One of the people sighted doing some mechanical work on one of the trucks, told Daily Trust that they left Lagos penultimate Sunday, driving through Benin-Auchi Highway down to Lokoja before arriving at the village on Sunday.

Also speaking to our reporter, another mechanical engineer attached to the trucks said though they arrived in Abuja yesterday (Sunday), they had to remain in the village till today (Monday) before proceeding to their last destination as part of compliance to the delivery deadline.