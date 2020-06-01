Nigeria: 7 Imported Locomotives Arrive Abuja Rail Station

1 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adam Umar

Seven locomotives, expected to boost rail operations for the Abuja Kaduna rail services, arrived Abuja on Sunday.

Five of them, conveyed by a specially designed truck first arrived and were stationed at Tungan-Maje, a village near Zuba, Abuja.

Nigerian Railways shuts train services nationwide

Railway electronic ticketing solutions get ICRC nod

Two others that left Lagos would be taken to the Idu Railway Station in Abuja today (Monday).

Our reporter, who visited the village Sunday evening, sighted three of the locomotives opposite Muhammadu Buhari Military Cantonment, Tungan-Maje, along the Zuba-Gwagwalada Highway, while the two others were parked near a pedestrian bridge at the village.

The trucks are indicated to be owned by Saima Nigeria Limited.

One of the people sighted doing some mechanical work on one of the trucks, told Daily Trust that they left Lagos penultimate Sunday, driving through Benin-Auchi Highway down to Lokoja before arriving at the village on Sunday.

Also speaking to our reporter, another mechanical engineer attached to the trucks said though they arrived in Abuja yesterday (Sunday), they had to remain in the village till today (Monday) before proceeding to their last destination as part of compliance to the delivery deadline.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.