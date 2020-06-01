Zimbabwe: Econet Donates $150k Ppes to Masvingo

1 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Masvingo's fight against Covid-19 has received a major boost after Econet Wireless donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth over $150 000 to Rujeko isolation facility.

The donation comprised latex gloves, latex shoes, PVC overalls, face masks, and disposable surgical masks, among others.

The funds used to procure the donation were raised through public contributions to Higher Life Foundation and Cassava Smartech platforms.

Econet Wireless Masvingo general manager, Mr Kudzai Mawuwa, last week handed over the donation.

He said more citizens should contribute to the fight against Covid-19, especially now when Zimbabwe was recording a surge in cases.

"Econet Wireless gave the public an opportunity to contribute towards the nation's efforts in the fight against the global scourge," said Mr Mawuwa.

"We are, therefore, delighted to announce that the public responded positively to the worthy cause."

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira thanked Econet for supporting Government efforts in containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the donation would go a long way in preparing the province for the deadly virus.

Masvingo Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Julius Chirengwa received the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.