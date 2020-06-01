Zimbabwe: Econet Donates $150k Ppes to Masvingo

Masvingo's fight against Covid-19 has received a major boost after Econet Wireless donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth over $150 000 to Rujeko isolation facility.

The donation comprised latex gloves, latex shoes, PVC overalls, face masks, and disposable surgical masks, among others.

The funds used to procure the donation were raised through public contributions to Higher Life Foundation and Cassava Smartech platforms.

Econet Wireless Masvingo general manager, Mr Kudzai Mawuwa, last week handed over the donation.

He said more citizens should contribute to the fight against Covid-19, especially now when Zimbabwe was recording a surge in cases.

"Econet Wireless gave the public an opportunity to contribute towards the nation's efforts in the fight against the global scourge," said Mr Mawuwa.

"We are, therefore, delighted to announce that the public responded positively to the worthy cause."

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira thanked Econet for supporting Government efforts in containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the donation would go a long way in preparing the province for the deadly virus.

Masvingo Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Julius Chirengwa received the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Child Care.