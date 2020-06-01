Liberia: U.S.-based group presents US$800.00 to burnt child

The CEO of the Pockets of Miracle Foundation, Miracle Gbayee, on Saturday, 30 May presented US$ 800.00 to Ms. Benetta Smith, grandmother of seven – year – old boy known as Martin, who recently sustained burns from a fire incident in Matadii Estate.

CEO Gbayee says the cash presented is part of the foundation's own way of helping the less fortunate across Liberia.On 30 April this year, fire burnt down the residence of little Martin and his grandmother, leaving him to sustain major fire injury on his hand.

Since the unfortunate fire incident in the impoverished community of Matadii Estate, outskirts of Monrovia, little Martin continues to hope for outside assistance from humanitarians, especially for his medication and education.

Fortunately, his condition didn't go unnoticed, as the Pockets of Miracle Foundation's office in Monrovia makes financial intervention in the tune of US$800.00 to Ms. Benetta Smith, Martin's grandmother.They were residing in a zinc shack in the community when the fire disaster consumed their home.

Following the incident, picture surfaced on the internet and quickly grabbed the attention of the CEO of the Pockets of Miracle Foundation, Miracle Gbayee who immediately established contact with the victims.

While presenting the US$ 800.00 to little Martin and his grandmother, Madam Miracle Gbayee, through a proxy, expresses serious concern over the health conditions of the little kid.

Madam Gbayee says her foundation is happy to always be there to help people in need.

She thanks everyone who contributed toward the donation for little Martin.

Receiving the donation, Martin's Grandmother Ms. Benetta Smith commends the Pockets of Miracle Foundation and partners for the assistance, promising that the amount will be used for its intended purpose.

Miracle Gbayee is a Liberian International Comedian and Humanitarian.

Miracle Gbayee's Pockets of Miracle Foundation is deeply involved in helping the less fortunate as well as the disadvantaged.

Of recent, the foundation donated food items to the Ministry of Health for people who were quarantined as a way of helping government to combat the Covid -19.