Ghana: Police Impound Taxi Cab Conveying 5 Stolen Goats At Bawjiase

The Police in the Central Region have impounded a taxi cab with five live goats which were abandoned by suspected thieves during an inspection by the police at Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said the Bawjiase police on May 28, at about 1:15a.m on patrols intercepted a Nissan Matiz taxi cab with registration number GW 5466-19 with three occupants on board.

DSP Tenge said a search conducted on the vehicle revealed five live goats and an Itel mobile phone.

She said the three occupants escaped during the search abandoning the vehicle.

The Police PRO said the vehicle and goats had been impounded by the police, adding that, the police have mounted a search for the arrest of the suspects.