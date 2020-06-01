Ghana: CID Invites Bernard Mornah Over Comments Against EC Officials

The Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Mr Bernard Mornah, has been invited by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, to report to the Police Headquarters, Accra, on June 2, for questioning.

The invitation was in connection with alleged comments he reportedly made against officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) concerning the upcoming compilation of new voters register, in June.

The Head of Public Relations of the CID, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, confirmed the invitation of the PNC Chairman, to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, but she did not give further details.

Mr Mornah was reported to have made the comments during a press conference organised by the Inter-Party Resistance against New Register, on May 26, 2020, in Accra.

He was alleged to have stated that, "People, who are already Ghanaians and already registered and going to be taken out of the voters register, don't you think confusion will come at the registration station and if confusion comes there, you think the EC staff will be safe. We will beat each other there, we will kill each other there if that is what the EC want to lead this nation to."

Mr Mornah is the second person so far to have been invited by the CID for questioning in connection with alleged comments concerning the compilation of a new voters register.

Major Kojo Boakye-Gyan (rtd) has already responded to an invitation by the CID in connection with the compilation of a new voters register for the 2020 elections.

The EC announced on Wednesday that the compilation of a new voters register would begin in the last week of June and in July, at an Inter -Party Advisory Committee meeting, in Accra.

The registration has been opposed by some political parties and civil organisations, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The exercise was initially scheduled for April, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.