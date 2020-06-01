Ghana: New Board for Kotoko ... Dr Kyei Maintained As Chief Executive

Kumasi — A new Board of Directors for Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, has been constituted under the instruction of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Spiritual Head and Life Patron of the Club.

But, contrary to speculations that the Asantehene was going to fire the Executive Chairman of the Club, Dr Kwame Kyei, for non-performance, the latter has rather been entrusted with the club to head the newly-constituted Board of Directors for the next three years.

His first term lasted for three years as it ended on December 2019.

The Board has been tasked by the Asantehene to rebuild the club's brand for both its performance on the sporting field and as a viable and self-sustaining economic entity able to reclaim its pre-eminent position ultimatelyamong the elite clubs of Africa.

Similarly, the Board has been tasked to set up the academy of the Sporting Club and establish a new social compact with Asanteman to provide opportunities for the development of the youth within the communities for advancement through sports.

The Board would also ensure a stable professional administration equipped with the technological and analytical skills appropriate for the administration of a professional sporting club.

A statement issued by the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Kofi Badu, indicated that Dr Kyei's retention followed the fact that, he had single-handedly financed the club's operations over the past three years.

The appointment of the Board followed an interim report from a three-member panel, chaired by Prof Lydia Nkansah, Dean of the Faculty of law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST), which is inquiring into recent the operations of the club.

Dr Kyei, according to the statement, would now work in a corporate setting with a Board carefully chosen to blend continuity with a combination of corporate dynamism and integrity, financial prudence and professional expertise.

According to the statement, the Asantehene was grateful to two eminent bankers and two leading business executives who have agreed to lend their expertise and corporate clout to the Board.

It said, Prof Nkansah's Committee would advise on possible institutional representation as part of proposals on institutional reforms.

The Board, it said, would be the highest decision making body of the club, responsible for policy formation and active oversight over the management, development, financial control, technical direction and performance of the club.

Other members of the Board are Mr Joe Arthur, Board Chairman, Ghana Commercial Bank, Mr Kwadwo Boateng Genfi, Board Chairman, Ghana Exim Bank, Mr Kwasi Osei Ofori, Chairman Erdmark Group and Chief Executive Officer, Rocksure Mining Company and Alhaji Lamine, Businessman.

The rest are Mr Kwamena Mensah, lawyer, Mr Joseph Yaw Adu, retired Director of Sports, KNUST, Mr Baffour Kwame Kusi, Otumfuo's Ankobiahene and Ms Evelyn Nsiah-Asare, Acting Head of Sports, Sunyani Technical University.