Ghana: Ernest Opoku Jnr. and His Spiritman Band Support All Nation Charity Home

30 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Gospel musician Ernest Opoku Jnr, together with his Spiritman Music Band has supported All Nation Charity Home near Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Police Station at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The items presented included, hand sanitisers, loaves of bread, water, nose masks, rice, drinks, toiletries and many others.

As part of the donation, Ernest Opoku and the team also presented an amount of GH₵7,000 to support their new building project.

Speaking to The Spectator, Ernest Opoku said, in the midst of the coronavirus, life had become difficult for many individuals and institutions to make ends meet.

He said against this backdrop, together with his team, they decided to reach out to All Nation Charity Home with some items to support the upkeep of the home on Sunday, May 24.

According to him, they realised that the orphanage lacked infrastructure, hence the donation of the GH₵7,000.

The leadership expressed their appreciation to Ernest Opoku and his team and called on other benevolent individuals to emulate the kind gesture.

The gospel artiste for many years had supported the downtrodden throughout the country in cash and kind

