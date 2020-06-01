Ghana: Police Arrest 2 for Alleged Robbery

Koforidua — The Suhum Police in the Eastern Region has arrested a 25-year-old man, who posed as a civilian employee of the military, for robbery.

The suspect, Solomon Acquah was arrested along with an accomplice, a 20-year-old driver, Prince Obeng and the suspects were currently in police custody assisting the police in investigations.

Acquah was said to have blocked a section of the Anum-Appam road near Suhum, and extorted monies and foodstuffs from okada operators, who plied the road.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times.

He explained that the suspects were arrested by the Suhum police team led by Chief Inspector Stephen Asare upon a tip-of by Sampson Adjei, the complainant.

DSP Tetteh said the suspect was arrested dressed in army uniform whilst Obeng was driving a Daewoo Matric taxi cab with registration number GG 376-18.

He said Adjei was traveling on an unregistered royal motorbike from Obuoho and on reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of Anum-Appam main road, he together with three other okada riders were stopped by the suspects, who had blocked the road with their taxi cab.

He said the suspects extorted money and foodstuffs from their victims and other okada riders.

DSP Tetteh said that Adjei told the police that the okada riders massed up to confront the two suspects, but the suspects sped off in their taxi cab.

He said the two were pursued by Adjei and the Suhum patrol team, and the suspects were apprehended on the Suhum overhead and were later taken to the Suhum police station.

DSP Tetteh said one Michael Martey, whose KIA taxi cab with registration number GW 7544-19 was snatched from him, at Budu, near Suhum, identified Acquah as the person (in military uniform) who in the company of three others snatched his taxi cab from him.