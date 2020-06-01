Ghana: Work On 88 District Hospitals Start in July-Veep

30 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Construction of 88 district hospitals across the country as part of government's efforts to improve access to healthcare is expected to begin in the next two months, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

The Vice President announced this at the launch of a scholarship scheme for postgraduate training of resident doctors of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons at the Jubilee House on Thursday, adding that "by the grace of God, before the end of the year, we would have made some significant progress. At least I'm hoping we can roof all of them by the end of the year"

He described the project as the largest investments ever to be made in the country's healthcare sector in at least 50 years.

The 88 district hospital project was announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo in one of his series of COVID-19 briefings to the public.

The President said his administration intended to ensure that every district in the country had a hospital.

Additionally, he said all regions across the country without regional hospitals, including the newly created regions, would have regional hospitals to improve access to healthcare in the country.

As part of efforts to beef up the number and improve the quality of healthcare providers in the country, Dr Bawumia said government; in fulfilment of a promise to deliver universal health coverage was absorbing the tuition of Postgraduate Medical Doctors.

Vice President Bawumia stressed the need for the country to train more doctors to meet the World Health Organisation's doctor/patient ratio requirements and reverse the overconcentration of doctors in only Accra and Kumasi.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.