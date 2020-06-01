Ghana: Date Rush Season 3 - Reunion Starts Airing On Sunday

30 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Viewers of popular dating game show, Date Rush on TV3 Network, would be treated to an exciting experience as the season three which is a reunion show, airs this Sunday May 31, 2020.

Date Rush is arguably the most popular Ghanaian content on television currently and the most watched primetime show on Ghanaian television in recent times. The show generates interesting conversation across various social media platforms which eventually ends on the streets.

On the last episode, producers of the show, Adese Productions Limited, hinted on the excitement galore that awaited viewers of Date Rush as the season reunion starts airing from this weekend at 8pm.

The three-episode season reunion show would bring back all the participants of the season; those who got dates as well as those who didn't get dates.

Participants would be able to recap their high and low moments as well as discuss life after participating in the show. For those who got dates, it would be an opportunity to know the status of their relationships.

