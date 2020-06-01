South Africa: Ramaphosa Makes Senior Appointments At NPA

1 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed advocates Ouma Rasethaba and Rodney de Kock as deputy national directors of public prosecutions with effect from Monday.

According to Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko, Ramaphosa has also approved the appointment of advocate Mthunzi Mhaga as a special director of public prosecutions in the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

"The president has made the new appointments in terms of Section 9(1) and 11(1) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act 1998, (Act 32 of 1998), and after consultation with the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola and National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi," Diko said.

"These appointments are essential for the efficient functioning and rebuilding of the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] as part of the fight against crime and corruption and as a contribution to deepening the capability of the state."

Thirty years' experience

Rasethaba will serve as deputy national director of public prosecutions, a role to which she brings at least 30 years' legal experience since her admission as an attorney in 1990 and an advocate six years later.

She holds a BProc (University of Limpopo), LLB (University of Witwatersrand), Diploma in Company Law (University of Witwatersrand) and LLM (University of Pretoria).

Rasethaba is a governance and risk expert, having worked in the corporate sector for 10 years. She is also certified as a trainer, coach, teacher and public speaker and has trained as a negotiator, mediator and arbitrator.

De Kock has been appointed as deputy national director of public prosecutions: national prosecution services. He was appointed as the director of public prosecutions for the Western Cape on 1 November 2003 and still occupies this position.

Second most senior

"De Kock... is currently the second most senior director of public prosecutions [with] 32 years' relevant legal experience - 15 years of those at an executive leadership level within the NPA."

De Kock was awarded a Bachelor of Arts and Law Degrees in 1983 and 1984 respectively from the University of Cape Town. He was admitted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa in July 1986; became an attorney of the High Court of Namibia in April 1990, and an advocate of the High Court in April 1999.

Mhaga has been appointed as special director: strategic and legal adviser within the Office of the National Director.

He will provide legal advice to the National Director regarding specific legal and administrative issues; provide strategic inputs in matters brought before the National Director, and will manage the relationship between the Office of the National Director and NPA stakeholders.

'Experienced, skilled'

Diko said Mhaga was a highly experienced, skilled and multitalented legal practitioner with 17 years' experience covering state advocacy, specialised investigations, High Court, regional court and district court prosecution, media liaison and part-time law lecturing.

"He offers a wide range of legal skills with a strong understanding of civil litigation, public prosecutions and media communications."

Mhaga worked at the NPA in various roles that included being the senior state advocate: Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU); senior state advocate: Priority Crimes Litigation Unit; and was a member of the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO/Scorpions) task team.

Prior to that he worked as a state advocate at the Mthatha High Court, regional court prosecutor, district court prosecutor, volunteer prosecutor and part-time law lecturer.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

