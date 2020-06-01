Ghana: One Die, 7 Others Missing Following Volta Lake Accident

30 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Kodjo, Donkorkrom

One person has been confirmed dead and seven others missing, following the capsizing of a boat on the Volta Lake.

The boat was said to be carrying traders from Dzemeni in the Volta Region and heading towards Sokpe Agalakpe in the Afram Plains North District, of the Eastern Region, when the accident occurred.

The deceased, a yet to be identified woman, suspected to be in her 60s was pronounced dead after she was retrieved and taken to the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital, and her body has been deposited at the hospital morgue.

However, the surviving passengers numbering about 40, managed to come out of the river, and were admitted at the hospital.

At the time of filing this report, rescuers were said to be searching for seven missing persons, made up of five females and two males.

Speaking in a telephone interview with the Assembly Member for Anidzi electoral area, Mr Raphael Kporxah, confirmed the accident to the Ghanaian Times.

He said that the incident occurred on Thursday at about 5pm when the outboard motor powering the boat with about 50 passengers on board stopped functioning in the middle of the Volta Lake, after it was hit by a heavy rainstorm.

Mr Kporxah said the identity of the deceased is not yet known as the police together with personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) as well as local men had been dispatched on to the Volta Lake in search of them.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.