Ghana: One Die, 7 Others Missing Following Volta Lake Accident

One person has been confirmed dead and seven others missing, following the capsizing of a boat on the Volta Lake.

The boat was said to be carrying traders from Dzemeni in the Volta Region and heading towards Sokpe Agalakpe in the Afram Plains North District, of the Eastern Region, when the accident occurred.

The deceased, a yet to be identified woman, suspected to be in her 60s was pronounced dead after she was retrieved and taken to the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital, and her body has been deposited at the hospital morgue.

However, the surviving passengers numbering about 40, managed to come out of the river, and were admitted at the hospital.

At the time of filing this report, rescuers were said to be searching for seven missing persons, made up of five females and two males.

Speaking in a telephone interview with the Assembly Member for Anidzi electoral area, Mr Raphael Kporxah, confirmed the accident to the Ghanaian Times.

He said that the incident occurred on Thursday at about 5pm when the outboard motor powering the boat with about 50 passengers on board stopped functioning in the middle of the Volta Lake, after it was hit by a heavy rainstorm.

Mr Kporxah said the identity of the deceased is not yet known as the police together with personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) as well as local men had been dispatched on to the Volta Lake in search of them.