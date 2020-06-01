Ghana: Company Supports Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital With Gh¢144, 387

Monpe Heavy Haulage Company Limited has donated GH¢144, 387.25 to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, at Sekondi, for the purchase of ventilators to enhance the fight against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The General Manager of the company, Mr Peter Everett, said the company would continue to support health facilities, especially as the country was hit by the pandemic.

He said though some companies had closed down because of COVID-19, the company was transporting heavy haulage for the mining and oil companies.

Mr Everett said the company reached out to help communities in times of need, and stressed that the donation formed part of its corporate social responsibility to assist the hospital purchase ventilators for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the hospital, the Medical Director of Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Dr Joseph Tambil, thanked the company for the gesture.

He appealed to individuals and corporate institutions to donate towards the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Tambil said that ventilators were short in supply world-wide because of the pandemic, adding "we will push hard to procure good ones soon."